Insight Bureau: At least 27 people were killed in a major fire mishap at a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in West Delhi.

26 bodies have been recovered from the site during the rescue operation. Over 50 people have been rescued.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the kin of those died in Mundka fire tragedy.