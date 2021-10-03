Mumbai Rave Party Raid: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Detained

Insight Bureau: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained at least 13 persons, including Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai yesterday. The detained people included 3 women – residents of Delhi.

According to reports, all of them are being booked under the NDPS Act. MDMA, Cocaine and Hashish were seized during the raid.

Ironically, the cruise liner had organised a party during the two-day trip and sold tickets online, saying it won’t tolerate consumption and distribution of drugs.

The NCB has sent summons to the organizers of the rave party, asking them to appear before it at 11 pm today.