Mukhi Becomes First India-Born Cheetah to Reproduce; Gives Birth to Five Cubs at Kuno

TNI Bureau: Mukhi, the first cheetah born in the wild on Indian soil after the species’ reintroduction, has created history again. On Thursday, the two-and-a-half-year-old cheetah gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park, marking the first second-generation birth under Project Cheetah.

Mukhi was born on 29 March 2023 to Jwala, one of the cheetahs brought from South Africa. She survived despite being rejected by her mother and losing her three siblings to extreme heat. The forest department hand-raised her, with Kuno field director Uttam Sharma calling the latest birth “especially emotional,” as the staff had nurtured Mukhi since infancy.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the development on X, calling it a “landmark achievement” for Project Cheetah. Officials said Mukhi delivered inside a soft enclosure (boma) where she had been kept during gestation to ensure safety for both her and the cubs.

Historic milestone: Indian-born cheetah Mukhi gives birth to 5 cubs 🐾 🐾 In a delightful breakthrough for India’s cheetah reintroduction initiative, Mukhi — the first Indian-born female cheetah, aged 33 months — has given birth to five cubs. This is the first time in recent… pic.twitter.com/aw4oGTLAfY — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 20, 2025