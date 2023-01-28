Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan renamed as Amrit Udyan

TNI Bureau: The iconic gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi – which were known as Mughal Gardens will now be known as “Amrit Udyan” on the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

It is pertinent to mention here that the garden was built in the style of Mughal gardens built by Mughals in several places in the country so it has been called Mughal Gardens.

The garden, known for several varieties of Tulips and Roses will open for visitors for about two months this time from January 31 to March 26 from 10 AM to 4 PM.