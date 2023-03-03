Mothers of Odisha are the bearers of transformation : CM Naveen Pattnaik

Apparently referring to Mission Shakti, the Chief Minister said that a huge organization of 70 lakhs of organization of women is going from SHG to SME today. The women have embarked on a journey to become entrepreneurs.

The CM said, “Mothers are not less than anyone else. Mothers have created a special place for themselves in the society with their own talents and skills. They have proved that the daughter is not a burden for the family, but the gem of the family. The girl is a gem- Kanya Ratna”.



It is worth noting that this year’s theme for International Women’s Day is ‘Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’. Highlighting this, the Chief Minister said that technology has given us a unique opportunity to eliminate the gender gap in the society. The application of innovation and technology can eliminate disparities in education, employment, workplace and society and protect the rights of women. Violence against women is also preventable. By this, gender discrimination can be eliminated in the society and a just society can be formed. Therefore, the Chief Minister called upon to work towards creating a just society by giving women equal rights in all fields by applying more and more innovation and technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Women and Child Development, and Mission Shakti Minister Basanti Hembram said that under the strong leadership and guidance of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Women and Child Development Department is successfully implementing various programs for the empowerment of women and the protection of their rights. Women today have become economically and socially empowered and many opportunities have been created for them, she said.