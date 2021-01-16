PM Modi launches World’s largest COVID 19 Vaccination Program

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi launched the world’s largest COVID 19 vaccination program, through video conferencing today.

A total of 3,006 vaccination sites across all States and Union Territories virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day.

While addressing the Countrymen, Modi requested people not to make the mistake of taking off the mask & maintain social distance after getting the first dose because immunity develops after the second dose.

A record 3 crore healthcares and frontline workers including ICDS workers will receive the jab during the first phase of COVID 19 inoculation drive. In the second phase, we have to take it to the number of 30 crores. Those who are elderly, who are suffering from serious illness, will get vaccinated at this stage, Modi stated.

“Those who need the vaccine on priority, will be administered first. I urge everyone not to forget that you need two doses of Covid 19 vaccine. Never ever forget to take the second dose, which is very very important”, said PM Modi while launching the vaccination drive.

To track the listed beneficiaries for vaccination on a real-time basis, information of vaccine stocks and storage temperature, the Central Government has developed Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network or Co-WIN an online application.

The Government has also created a dedicated 24X7 helpline number — 1075 — to address queries related to the vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.