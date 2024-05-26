MLA Prashant Jagdev arrested over Ruckus in Booth

TNI Bureau: Police reportedly arrested Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev for allegedly toppling an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a booth in Kaunripatana area under Bolagarh block in Khordha district.

According to sources, the MLA along with his wife had gone to the booth to cast their votes during the third phase polling. However, the presiding officer, who misbehaved with several voters and the MLA, alleged that Jagdev toppled an EVM.

But several villagers claimed that the allegations levelled against the MLA were politically-motivated by the State ruling party. Even, the had staged a demonstration at Bolagarh Police station demanding an inspection of CCTV camera footage of the booth.

The MLA’s arrest has spread outrage in the area as locals expressed resentment and termed it a conspiracy by BJD.

Meanwhile, the legislator has been sent to judicial custody after the conduct of a medical examination.

On the other hand, BJD has approached the Chief Electoral Officer against the Chilika MLA and sought action against him.