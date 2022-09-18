Mission TB-free India: Dharmendra adopts all TB Patients from 4 Odisha Districts

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday adopted all TB (tuberculosis) patients from four districts of Odisha.

Pradhan has adopted all the 72 tuberculosis patients from Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur districts as part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

It will provide additional nutrition support to the 72 beneficiaries to strengthen their fight against TB.

PM Modi has set the ambitious goal of making India TB-free by 2025.

A dedicated portal is also working to help the TB patients nationwide.