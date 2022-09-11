Low Pressure Rains across Odisha; Orange Warning for 8 Districts

TNI Bureau: Due to the effect of low pressure, an orange warning has been issued for 8 Odisha districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rain. Due to low pressure, the entire state of Odisha is receiving heavy rain. Today will see depression in the Bay of Bengal, but no cyclones are expected. Because of the effect of the Depression, wind speeds of 45 to 55 km/hr are expected.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast a Depression over the Bay of Bengal today, off the coasts of South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh. Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur are the eight districts for which an Orange rain warning has been issued.

The rain warning also stated that 11 to 20 cm of rain could fall in some areas of these districts. Similarly, a yellow alert has been issued for 16 Odisha districts. The MeT department has issued another yellow warning for heavy rain on September 13th.