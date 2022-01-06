Leaders who performed Puja for PM’s Safety; Check Details Here

Insight Bureau: A day after security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit on Wednesday, BJP leaders conducted pujas, including ‘Mahamrityunjay Paath’ at temples across the country seeking long life and health for him.

Bharatiya Janata Youth Morcha also held a candle march in every district at 6 pm today.

Lets check out the leaders who performed pooja for PM Modi.

Baijayant Jay Panda

BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda today performed a pooja in the name of PM Modi for his safety, long life and good heath.

Panda offered his prayers for the PM at the Jhandewala Devi Temple in Delhi.

ॐ हौं जूं स: ॐ भूर्भुव: स्व:

ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे

सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्

उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्

मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात्

ॐ स्व: भुव: भू: ॐ स: जूं हौं ॐ

दिल्ली स्थित झंडेवालान देवी मंदिर पर आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के दिर्घायु के लिए महामृत्युंजय मंत्र पाठ किया🙏#LongLivePMModi pic.twitter.com/crDfs9Xsj2 — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) January 6, 2022

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also performed ‘Mahamrityunjay Paath’ for the safety of the PM.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Our PM is trying hard to build a wealthier and proud nation”, he tweeted.

Biplab Deb

Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Deb visited Meher Kalibari temple today. He offered prayers to Maa Kali and performed Shiva Linga Abhishek.

“May Maa Kali and Bholenath bless the son of Maa Bharati, our beloved Prime Minister”, he tweeted.

Visited Meher Kalibari temple today, offered prayers to Maa Kali and performed Shiva Linga Abhishek. May Maa Kali and Bholenath bless the son of Maa Bharati, our beloved Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji with longevity. #ModiJiJiyoHazaroSaal#LongLivePMModi pic.twitter.com/X2FJOUEAot — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 6, 2022

Dr. Prachi Sadhvi

Viswa Hindu Parishad leader Dr. Prachi Sadhvi offered prayers to Lord for the wellbeing and safety of PM Modi. For . #LongLivePMModi pic.twitter.com/gklKhQCmi3 — Dr. Prachi Sadhvi (@Sadhvi_prachi) January 6, 2022 Niranjan Zanzmera BJP Surat president Niranjan Zanzmera along with Surat BJP members performed Mahamritunjay Jaap today. He prayed for Modi’s long live.