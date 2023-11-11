Lady IPS officer B Radhika likely to be the nex Odisha DGP

TNI Bureau: If sources are to be believed, Odisha will have a woman Director General of Police (DGP), for the first time. The State government is likely to appoint 1989 batch IPS B. Radhika will be the next Chief of State Police.

Speculation over Radhika’s possible appointment as the DGP grew stronger after the central government sent her back to Odisha on November 8.

Radhika, a 1989 batch IPS officer, was serving as Additional Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). She is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre.

She went on central deputation from October 2018, took charge as additional DG of Border Security Force in November 2020. She will retire from government service in July 2024.

In the history of Odisha Police, 35 DGPs have worked so far, but none of them are women. Radhika is likely to be made the first woman DGP of Odisha due to two reasons. First, because of her seniority and second reason is that the ruling BJD government is playing the women card in view of the general elections.

The tenure of the current DGP Sunil Bansal is ending on December 31 this year.