Kozhikode Plane Crash: 15 dead; 123 Injured

TNI Bureau: As per the latest reports, at least 14 people, including the Pilot of the ill-fated Air India Express Plane, have been confirmed dead in the crash. While 123 people are injured, 29 of them are in critical condition.

The Air India Express Flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Kozhikode overshot runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhiode at 19:41 hours tonight before splitting into two.

Although there was no fire during landing, the plane fell into a 30-feet gorge. The Pilot was confirmed dead first. 13 other fatalities were confirmed later.

The plane carried 190 people – 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots & 4 cabin crew onboard the aircraft. The flight was part of the Vande Bharat Mission.

The rescue operations started within half an hour. All passengers were pulled out of the plane and rushed to various hospitals. PM Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all support.