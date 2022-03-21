Know Which Eminent Odia Personalities received Padma Awards Today

TNI Bureau: Five eminent personalities from Odisha received the prestigious Padma awards from the President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Odissi classical music vocalist and composer Shyamamani Devi received Padma Shri for her immense contributions to the field of ‘Art’. Two others – Pratibha Ray (Padma Vibhushan) and Pramod Bhagat (Padma Shri) could not receive the awards today due to various reasons.

Padma Shri

➡️ Srimad Baba Balia (Social Work)1

➡️ Prof Aditya Prasad Dash (Science and Engineering)

➡️ Narasingha Prasad Guru (Literature and Education)

➡️ Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra (posthumous) (Civil Service)

➡️ Dr. Shyamamani Devi (Art)

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Srimad Baba Balia for Social Work. Founder of Sishu Ananta Ashram and Ananta Balia Trust, Odisha, his philanthropic works include working on women empowerment, environment protection and blood donation. pic.twitter.com/TZsCBgYMRj — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Prof Aditya Prasad Dash for Science and Engineering. Vice Chancellor of the AIPH University, Bhubaneswar, he has significantly contributed in the field of vector-borne and tropical diseases affecting the marginalised communities. pic.twitter.com/oJ17JChgAE — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru for Literature and Education. A renowned litterateur of Koshali language in Odisha, he compiled a dictionary called 'Koshali-Odia Abhidhan' consisting of 17,000 Koshali words. pic.twitter.com/6aI11QTTuG — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra (posthumous) for Civil Service. A career civil servant, he succumbed to covid related complications while working through his illness to coordinate oxygen supplies in the country during the second Covid wave. pic.twitter.com/szUyMiGocX — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022