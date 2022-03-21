Know Which Eminent Odia Personalities received Padma Awards Today

Odissi classical music vocalist and composer Shyamamani Devi received Padma Shri for her immense contributions to the field of 'Art'.

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Five eminent personalities from Odisha received the prestigious Padma awards from the President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Odissi classical music vocalist and composer Shyamamani Devi received Padma Shri for her immense contributions to the field of ‘Art’. Two others – Pratibha Ray (Padma Vibhushan) and Pramod Bhagat (Padma Shri) could not receive the awards today due to various reasons.

Padma Shri

➡️ Srimad Baba Balia (Social Work)1

➡️ Prof Aditya Prasad Dash (Science and Engineering)

➡️ Narasingha Prasad Guru (Literature and Education)

➡️ Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra (posthumous) (Civil Service)

➡️ Dr. Shyamamani Devi (Art)

