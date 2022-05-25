Justin Bieber’s India concert: Know venue and ticket price

Insight Bureau: It’s a great news for the Indian Justin Bieber Fans as the pop star who has given us some insane chartbusters is all set to return back to our country after 5 whole years. Well, this time the singer has chosen India’s capital, Delhi to host his concert.

Recently, Justin Bieber confirmed that he would be visiting and will be performing in India once again, on October 18 as part of his Justice international tour. The said concert will be taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in New Delhi.

Talking about the deets on Justin Bieber’s concert in India as a part of his Justice international tour is going to be organized by BookMyShow and Live Nation. The concert ticket will be on sale from June 4 at 12 p.m. IST on the BookMyShow site.

On June 2, the pre-sale period will open. As per reports, BookMyShow is selling around 43,000 tickets for Justin’s concert and the prices for it are starting at 4,000/-.

Notably, Justin last visited India back in May 2017 for his Purpose World Tour and performed his concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Apart from India, Justin’s concerts are also taking place in Mexico, Italy, Scandinavia, South America, South Africa, and the Middle East. His Justin international tour will come to an end in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in 2022. By the start of 2023, Bieber will also perform in the United Kingdom, Europe. Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, Manila, Amsterdam, London,