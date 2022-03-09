Jay Panda eyes Rajya Sabha seat from Assam

By Sagar Satapathy
Insight Bureau: With two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam going to polls on March 31, there is a big buzz in the political circle of Delhi that BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda may be nominated from Assam to the Upper House.

Just a day after the announcement of Rajya Sabha binennial elections, Jay Panda met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati, fuelling speculations. With the Rajya Sabha terms of Ranee Narah & Ripun Bora coming to an end, all eyes will be on their replacements from Assam.

Jay Panda has been eyeing a Rajya Sabha berth since the shocking Lok Sabha poll defeat in 2019. Since he is the party In-charge of Assam & Delhi and contributed to BJP’s recent poll victory in this North Eastern State, things may go in favour this time, it’s believed.

If Jay Panda makes an entry into Rajya Sabha, then it would be easier for him to join the Modi Cabinet. It may also boost his chances to gain stronghold over Odisha BJP in the run up to 2024 Elections.

It’s pertinent to mention that 13 Rajya Sabha seats are going to polls on March 31, 2022 – Punjab (5), Kerala (3), Assam (2), Himachal Pradesh (1), Nagaland (1), Tripura (1). Last date of filing nomination is March 21.

