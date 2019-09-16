Inspiring! Keonjhar Dist Admin begins use of Sal Leaf Plates in Office

TNI Bureau: With an aim to ban single-use plastics and empowering tribal women, Keonjhar District Administration has started use of sal leaf plates in official workshop , seminar and training.

The sal leaf plates are being made by SHG groups under Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) scheme.

While all meetings in Keonjhar Collectorate use Sal Leaf plates, water is served in disposable paper cups, if required.

This initiative will not only create a plastic free environment but also will provide an opportunities for sustainable increase in income.