Insight in 60 Words: Politics over Ravenshaw University

By Sagarika Satapathy
Who is Thomas Edward Ravenshaw? Name-change Debate in Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sparked a debate when he suggested changing the name of 156-year-old Ravenshaw University in Cuttack.

Related Posts

Insight in 60 Words – Marriage Age for Girls

Insight in 60 Words – BJP vs BJD

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Who is Thomas Edward Ravenshaw? Name-change Debate in Odisha

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.