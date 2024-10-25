Insight In 60 Words: CM Mohan Majhi passes Cyclone Test By Sagarika Satapathy On Oct 25, 2024 Share Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday declared the Government’s “zero-casualty” mission a success. Cyclone Dana was an acid test for Mohan Sarkar. Related Posts Odisha Yatri to pioneer the future of mobility for VIKSIT… Oct 24, 2024 Insight In 60 Words: No Panic on Cyclone, Stay Calm Oct 24, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. Cyclone DanaCyclone TestInsight in 60 WordsMohan MajhiOdisha Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
Comments are closed.