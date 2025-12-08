India “LUCKY” to have a Leader like Modi: Vladimir Putin

TNI Bureau: Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong commitment to India, saying that Modi “lives and breathes India.” In an interview with India Today, Putin described the Prime Minister as a reliable leader and said India is “lucky” to have him.

Putin said he enjoys speaking with PM Modi, calling him “a person of integrity” who works hard to strengthen India–Russia relations in areas such as defence, trade, humanitarian cooperation, and high-technology. Recalling Modi’s earlier visit to Moscow, Putin shared that the two leaders spent an evening together at his residence, drinking tea and having a long, friendly conversation “purely like humans.”

The Russian President arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit at PM Modi’s invitation. The visit aims to further deepen the eight-decade-old partnership between the two countries, which has remained steady despite global challenges. Discussions during the visit are expected to focus on defence, technology, and trade cooperation.

In a warm gesture, Prime Minister Modi personally received Putin at the airport. The leaders greeted each other with a hug and then travelled together in Modi’s car to his residence, where the Russian President was hosted for a private dinner.

About three months earlier, during a meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Putin had driven Modi in his own vehicle — a symbolic moment that drew international attention amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.