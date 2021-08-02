India at Tokyo Olympics : 2nd August 2021

TNI Bureau: Day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games began with a solemn start for Dutee Chand failing to qualify for the women’s 200m semi-finals. Today was a defining moment for Indian hockey, and Indian sports in general. Australia, who were pre-tournament favourites and in good condition, have been stunned, and Rani Rampal and her teammates will prepare for the first-ever semi-finals in two days.

