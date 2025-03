Bhubaneswar: Severe thunderstorms and a rare massive hailstorm hit Odisha, with Mayurbhanj witnessing hailstones reportedly weighing 2-3 kg, as per locals.

Over the past 24 hours, heavy rain, lightning, and storms have left two dead in Ganjam and Puri districts, while 67 people were injured in Mayurbhanj, seven of whom are in serious condition. More than 600 houses have been damaged across the state.