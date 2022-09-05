Huge crowd of 1 lakh people likely to welcome CM Naveen at airport tomorrow

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who will return to Bhubaneswar from Delhi tomorrow, will be welcomed by a huge crowd of about 50,000 people at Bhubaneswar International Airport.

Notably, Patnaik was conferred with the Life Time Achievement Award yesterday in New Delhi.

According to reports, the Chief Minister will arrive at Bhubaneswar Airport at 11am. In addition to the large crowd, BJD MLAs and MPs as well as ministers will be present to greet the supremo.

The Commissionerate Police have made proper arrangements at the airport to deal with the large crowds. Up to 30 police platoons will be deployed while 8 ADCP and 16 ACP will be on duty tomorrow for security precautions. Barricades are also installed on the airport grounds.