Hockey World Cup pool confirmed

TN Bureau: Hosts India was drawn in Pool D alongside familiar rivals England for the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela on Thursday in Odisha. Pool D is completed by Spain and Wales. Defenders of the title Belgium is in Pool B with Germany, as well as Asian opponents Korea and Japan.

Notably Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik attended the event.

The tournament will take place from January 13 to 29, 2023, with 16 national teams taking part.

India is the competition’s host country, and the other Asian teams are Malaysia, Japan, and Korea. South Africa is Africa’s representative, having recently won the Africa Cup of Nations. Belgium, England, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, and Wales have qualified from Europe.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Champions of the Pan American Cup 2022 Argentina and the runner-ups Chile and Australia are the two American teams that have qualified for the tournament, with Australia and New Zealand from Oceania rounding out the field.

#HWC2023 Draw:

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, Korea, Japan

Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Pool D: India, England, Spain, Wales