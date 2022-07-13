Govt makes COVID Booster Dose free for 18-59 age group for 75 days

Insight Bureau: Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Union Government has decided to provide free precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people of the age group 18-59 years, for 75 days starting July 15.

At present, the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, known as booster shot or precautionary dose, is given free for frontline workers and senior citizens.

So far, less than 1% of the target population of 77 crore have been administered the precaution dose.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Government recently reduced the booster dose gap from nine months to six months.