Ganjam: Son dies of COVID-19; Parents commit Suicide

TNI Bureau: In a sad and heart-wrenching development in Ganjam Distict, parents of a Junior Teacher committed suicide after he died of COVID-19 yesterday. The incident occurred at Narayanpur Sashan in Kabisuryanagar in Ganjam.

The deceased identified as Simanchal Satpathy (27), a Junior Teacher, was deployed at a quarantine centre. He complained of breathing issues on July 1. He was shifted to SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar with Corona symptoms and tested positive.

Simanchal died of severe health complications yesterday. After getting the news of their lone son’s death, mother Sulochana Satpathy hanged herself inside the home. Her husband Rajkishore Satpathy (56) too committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree outside the house.

Rajkishore was acting as a Tax Collector in Kabisuryanagar NAC. Simanchal was a bacherlor. The entire family was wiped out due to Corona menace and its repercussions.