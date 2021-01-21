Fire breaks out at Serum Institute in Pune

TNI Bureau: A fire broke out at the Terminal Gate of Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune. 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

The fire was reported at the under-construction building at Serum Institute of India in Pune. Vaccines and the vaccine manufacturing plant are safe

Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

The incident of fire at the Serum Institute of India took place at Manjri Plant. So, it won’t affect the production of vaccine.

Further details are awaited.