Many Festivals on same day unite India

India celebrates four festivals on during the same period to mark the harvest festival. Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu and Lohri fell on the same day and is celebrated in various parts of India. The harvest season unites India amidst the COVID-19 as the people celebrate the festivals with their loved ones.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated after Lohri to mark the end of the winter solstice. The history tells that the goddess Sankranti had killed Shankarasur. Some of the popular dishes are Coconut Gujiya, Dahi choor, Gur, Khichdi, Til Poli, Patishapta and so forth.

Similarly, Pongal is celebrated as the harvest period of rice, turmeric and sugarcane. Unlike Makar Sankranti, it extends for four days with a special name in each day- Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal. To celebrate the festival, the people decorate the cows and paint their horns beautifully. They also follow other rituals such as bathing rituals and so forth during the celebration.

Bihu marks the end of the harvest season in Assam. The day is celebrated as per to Bengali yearbook. The term is derived from Bishu referring to seek the blessings of god during harvest season. Similar to Makar Sankranti, the festival also lasts for a week. The festival is dedicated to Agni, lord of fire, however, in Makar Sankranti, the festival seeks blessings from the Surya, the Sun God.

Lohri is celebrated prior to Makar Sankranti before the onset of the harvest festival. People sing folk songs to mark the end of the winter season and the beginning of the summer season. The people also remember their legendary hero, Dulla Bhatti. Some of the popular dishes are Moongfali and Rewari. Other popular dishes are Makki ki Roti, Gur Halwa, Sarson Ka Saag, Dahi Bhalle, Gobi Pakore, Pinni and so forth.

Amidst the pandemic, it is important to consider that the people must not loosen their guards’ against the COVID. The celebrations promote unity and peace with the beginning of a new period.