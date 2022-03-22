Fan spots ‘Kapil Sharma – The Delivery Boy’ in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: It was a pleasant surprise for Akash Singh, who spotted leading Comedian Kapil Sharma while latter was on his way to “deliver the food” as part of his shooting schedule.

It happened on March 18 and Akash showed his excitement as well as admiration for the man, who was shooting in the scorching heat of Bhubaneswar.

When he posted the pics on Twitter, very people noticed. However, the pics got traction after he replied to a tweet of Kapil with one of the photos.

When Akash replied that “Sir ji main aaj aapko live dekhliya”, Kapil quoted that tweet reply with a message “Kisi ko batana mat 🤓”. And, the photos went viral.

Kapil Sharma along with Bollywood Actor Nandita Das, has been in Bhubaneswar for almost a month to shoot for his upcoming film which is yet to be titled. Kapil and Nandita wanted to give a realistic touch to the film. That’s the reason why they are shooting at different locations in the capital city.

On Monday, Kapil visited Puri Srimandir and paid obeisance to the Deities. Earlier on Thursday, Kapil along with Nandita met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas and spent good amount of time with him.

