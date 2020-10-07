Explosion at CNG Tank inside Fuel Pump in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: A massive explosion has taken place at a Fuel Pump near Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. The CNG Tank inside the Petrol Pump was hit by the blast. The police have cordoned off the area. Cops are present at the spot. The entire area is being evacuated.

Fire Tenders have rushed to the spot. They are trying to douse the fire and prevent its spread to other fuel tank. Several vehicles have been damaged in the explosion. ODRAF Team has also reached the spot.

Some ambulances have reached the spot fueling speculations on some injuries. Eyewitness sources say some people are injured in the blast and were rushed to hospital. According to reports, some houses including the boundary wall of Senior BJP Leader KV Singhdeo (quoting a person close to him) sustained minor damage due to the blast.

Situation is said to be under control. Further details are awaited.