Evening News Insight – April 30, 2022

Covid-19: 1st dose to be given as booster to those vaccinated with Sputnik V, NTAGI recommends.

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of States and Chief Justices of High Courts.
🔸Odisha Government claims that no power plant in the State has shortage of the black mineral.
 
🔸Puri Ratha Jatra 2022: Puri District Administration made elaborate arrangements for Chandan Jatra. Coordination committee to decide participation of devotees in Ratha Jatra on May 5.
 
🔸Titlagarh boils at 45.5 degrees Celsius today; Boudh and Balangir records 45 degrees Celsius.

 

🔸Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapada district will remain closed for visitors from tomorrow till July 31 to facilitate breeding of crocodiles.

 
🔸Deogarh MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi attacks Tileibani BDO Krushna Chandra Dalapati; complaints filed.
 
🔸Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth Rs 7 crore belonging to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

 

🔸Law should be simple and accessible to all”: PM Modi at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of States and Chief Justices of High Courts.

 
🔸World champ Sarah Ourahmoune becomes Ambassador for Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022.
 
🔸Badminton Asia Championships: Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu settles for bronze after losing to Yamaguchi in semis.
 
🔸Sports Ministry allocates Rs 5 crore towards Indian judokas’ preparation for this year’s Asian Games.

 

🔸IPL 2022: Virat Kohli gets his first IPL 50 in 14 games takes RCB to 170/6 against Gujarat Titans.

 
🔸Elon Musk gains 6 mn followers.
