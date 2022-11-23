eDetection App to be installed at Toll Gates in Odisha

TNI Bureau: From January 2023, the Transport Department of Odisha is planning to install eDetection App at toll gates across the state – a crackdown on the violators.

The eDetection App will detect violation of Tax, Fitness, Pollution, Permit condition of the vehicles automatically and issue eChallan with hefty fines as per the rules.

The eDetection application has been developed by NIC Odisha.

It’s advisable for all to keep their pollution certificate, insurance, fitness and permit documents up to date to avoid bigger hassles and penalties.