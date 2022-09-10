ED raids on E-Gaming Apps; Rs 7 Crore Seized So Far

TNI Bureau: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided several locations in West Bengal’s capital city of Kolkata on Saturday as part of a money-laundering investigation into the promoters of an alleged fraudulent mobile gaming app.

The agency reported that the raids resulted in the seizure of more than 7 crore in cash. The raids were carried out at half a dozen locations of the gaming app ‘E-Nuggets,’ and its promoter, Aamir Khan, according to official information, the federal agency said in a statement.

“ED has been carrying out research and gather data under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 (on 10.09.2022) at 06 premises in Kolkata, in regard of an investigation relating to the Mobile Gaming Application, and huge cash (more than 7 crore) has been found at the premises,” the federal agency tweeted.

The tax evasion case stems from a February 2021 FIR filed by the Kolkata Police against the company and its promoters.

ED is looking into whether this app and its operators were linked to other “Chinese controlled” apps that were issuing loans at exorbitant rates to gullible people, and in many cases, the loan takers committed suicide after being threatened by these loan operators to pay up.

The current case was filed on the basis of a FIR bearing No. 30 of 2021 dated 15.02.2021 filed by Park Street Police Station, Kolkata Police, against Aamir Khan and others under Sections 420, 406, 409, 468, 469, 471, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank officials in the court of Ld. Calcutta’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, according to the ED.