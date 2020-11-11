Odisha gears up for Eco Retreat 2020-21

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday unveiled new logo & bookings for Eco Retreat Odisha.

With a phenomenal success at the Marine Drive Eco Retreat at Konark a year back, Odisha Tourism’s flagship three-month glamping festival was today declared open to bookings.

Eco Retreat Odisha will be set up at five locations this year – Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Hirakud, Konark and Satkosia.

The Eco Retreats Odisha is slated to open from 8 December 2020 till 28 February 2021.

To book stays, tourists can visit the website https://ecoretreat.odishatourism.gov.in/ .

All stakeholders in tourism and hospitality sector across the State have been provided training on COVID-19 protocols.

The Eco Retreats will be in complete compliance with guidelines and standard operating procedures prescribed by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.