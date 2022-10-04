Durga Puja 2022: Photos from Cuttack

Devotees are very well excited after two hard years of Covid 19 pause.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
TNI Bureau: Durga Puja festivities are in full swing in Odisha’ Cuttack with puja pandals are being thronged by devotees since last Saturday, October 1. Devotees are very well excited after two hard years of Covid 19 pause.

The Silver City Cuttack is decorated like a bride with a number of attractive puja pandals.

The News Insight is presenting some heavenly glimpses of the Cuttack Durga Puja vibes. Let’s have a look.

 


Pictures are collected from social media and internet. 

 

