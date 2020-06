TNI Bureau: Discovery’s new show titled “Listen To The Sea” will premiere the story of Cyclone Fani, one of the India’s greatest calamities, and its impact on people in Odisha.

The efficient disaster management, preparedness, evacuation & resilience has been captured in the documentary.

The two-part series will premiere on Discovery and Discovery HD on June 20, Saturday at 9 PM and will air on Discovery Plus on June 21, Sunday at 7:53 PM.