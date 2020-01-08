Deepika Padukone – Hero or Villain?

TNI Bureau: On 6th January 2020, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted hailing Actor Deepika Padukone for spending her birthday with acid attack victims.

“She is not just an Actor, but a good human being too. Such sensitivity symbolizes social awareness,” he added.

अभी किसी ने बताया कि @deepikapadukone जी ने अपना जन्मदिन एसिड अटैक से पीड़ित महिलाओं के साथ मनाया। मैं उनके इस प्रयास की प्रशंसा करता हूँ। वो सिर्फ़ एक अच्छी कलाकार ही नहीं, अपितु एक अच्छी इंसान भी हैं। ऐसी संवेदनाएं ही सामाजिक जागरुकता की निशानी हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 6, 2020

Just a day later, things changed completely with a group going after Deepika calling her a ‘Deshdrohi’ and seeking boycott of her film ‘Chhapak’ after she visited JNU to express solidarity with the students who were victims of assault by masked goons.

There is a massive campaign to boycott Chhapak – story of an acid attack survivor and Deepika as well. Some are seen “cancelling” the booked tickets, while others have stepped in to “book” the tickets to watch her film. Deepika is now being accused of promoting her movie, using the JNU episode.

Unfortunately, the slander campaign has reached a new low with some people indulging in character assassination, calling her a “prostitute”. Some influential people have started linking Deepika Padukone to Dawood Ibrahim, ISI & Pakistan.

Who wins or loses in the end, hardly matters. But, it clearly shows how vulnerable celebrities have become these days when they dare to take a stand. Whether Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar or Anurag Kashyap and Deepika Padukone, they now have to live with this bitter reality – they are Heroes for some & Villains for others.