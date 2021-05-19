Cyclone Yash to hit West Bengal, Odisha Coast by May 26

TNI Bureau: After cyclone Tauktae, another cyclone is likely to hit the east coast by May 26-27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22. It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal – Odisha coasts around 26th May evening,” IMD said.

The area most likely to impact from Odisha to Bangladesh to northwest Myanmar later next week.

Under the influence of Cyclone Yash, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely to commence from 25th evening over coastal districts of Odisha with significant increase in intensity and also spatial extension subsequently.

Squally wind speed reaching 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Andaman Sea & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 23rd May. It is very likely to increase becoming 50–60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from 23rd May and further becoming Gale wind speed during 24th – 26th May over major parts of central Bay of Bengal and into north Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha – West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts during 25th – 27th May.

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 23rd May, High to very high over major parts of central Bay of Bengal during 24th – 26th May and into north Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha – West Bengal coasts during 25th – 27th May.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea area of central Bay of Bengal from 23rd – 25th May and into north Bay of Bengal along & off Odisha coast from 25th – 27th May. Fishermen, those who are out in the Deep Sea are advised to return to the coast by 23rd May, 2021.