Covid-19 Positive Cases in India near 7 lakh mark

TNI Bureau: India reported 24,248 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours along with 425 deaths.

Covid-19 positive cases in the country now stand at 6,97,413. There are 2,53,287 active cases, while 4,24,433 have recovered so far. Death toll in the country has gone up to 19,693.

India has tested 99,69,662 samples up to July 5 out of which 1,80,596 samples were tested on Sunday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with 8822 deaths, followed by Delhi (3067), Gujarat (1944) and Tamil Nadu (1510).

Maharashtra has so far reported 206,619 Covid positive cases. Tamil Nadu is at the second place with 111,151 cases. With 99,444 cases, Delhi is all set to breach the one lakh mark today.