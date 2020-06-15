English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

COVID-19 peak in India may arrive mid-November: ICMR Study

By Sagarika Satapathy
111

TNI Bureau: The study, conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said the lockdown helped in bringing down the number of infections by 69 to 97% and the peak stage may now arrive around mid-November when a scarcity of isolation and ICU beds and ventilators can arise.

Related Posts

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Instagram Post addressed…

IGP Amitabh Thakur shares Rare Pic with Sushant Singh Rajput

However, this shortfall is estimated to be 83% less than what it could have been without the lockdown and strengthened public health measures.

In terms of COVID-19 mortality, approximately 60% deaths were prevented.

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!