TNI Bureau: Italy continues to bleed due to Coronavirus Pandemic. 662 new deaths have been reported from the country today, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 8,165.

Italy also reported 6,153 new cases. The number of positive cases has now gone up to 80,539. Coronavirus death toll in Spain has climbed to 4,145 with 498 deaths so far today.

Global Coronavirus death toll has now topped 23,000.