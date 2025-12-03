Congress MLA Alleges ₹35,000-Crore Irregularities in Drinking Water Project; Koraput MP Renews Demand for Government Medical College in Parliament

TNI Bureau: Congress MLA Sofia Firdous on Tuesday alleged large-scale corruption amounting to ₹35,000 crore in a project meant to provide clean drinking water. She said she has formally written to the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, requesting that a Vigilance inquiry be ordered into the matter. She stated that such a huge public project must be properly examined to ensure accountability and transparency.

In a separate development in Parliament, Koraput MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka raised the long-standing demand for a Government Medical College and Hospital in Rayagada district under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha. He explained that Rayagada, a tribal-dominated district in southern Odisha, has grown into an industrial centre with major companies such as Utkal Alumina, JK Paper Mills, IMFA and Hindalco operating there. This industrial growth has increased the district’s population and healthcare needs.

Ulaka said that despite this growth, Rayagada still does not have a government medical college. The only government medical college in the region, located in Koraput, is already overburdened. He added that Rayagada’s public health system is under pressure, with almost 50% of doctor and specialist posts lying vacant. This forces many tribal and poor patients to travel long distances in search of advanced medical care.

The MP informed the House that suitable land is available for the proposed medical college. Land previously owned by the Jeypore Sugar Company (JSCo) has already been transferred to the government and can be used immediately for setting up a modern medical college and associated teaching hospital.

Ulaka urged the Union Government and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to approve the project, use the available JSCo land under centrally sponsored schemes, and fill the current vacancies of doctors and specialists in Rayagada until the new medical college becomes functional.

He said that establishing a medical college in Rayagada would greatly improve healthcare access for people in Rayagada, Koraput and neighbouring districts, while also creating education and employment opportunities for local youth. Calling it a long-pending and justified demand of the region, he appealed to the Centre to prioritise the proposal and announce the medical college without further delay.

MP Seeks Railway Division, New Train Services for Koraput Region

During Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Ulaka also highlighted the urgent need for improved railway connectivity in southern Odisha. He reiterated his demand for the expeditious establishment of the Rayagada Railway Division. He further requested the introduction of a new daytime Koraput–Bhubaneswar train via Rayagada and sought the extension of the Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express to Koraput.

He said these measures are essential for better connectivity, economic growth and public convenience in the tribal-dominated region.