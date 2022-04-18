Communal Tensions on rise in India; Worrying Signs

Insight Bureau: Religious clashes between the majority Hindu and minority Muslim communities have become increasingly frequent in recent weeks, taking place especially during religious processions in several parts of the country.



Only a few months ago, the hijab-saffron scarf controversy had taken the centre stage, polarising the classrooms in India. In a similar incident, on April 10, 2022, two groups of students (Left activists and ABVP members) clashed at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Kaveri Hostel allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami. Six students were injured as a result of the scuffle.



Only yesterday, on April 17, 2022, the Bhopal Police cancel the permission previously granted for the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the old city of Bhopal citing security reasons after objection by a delegation of Muslim Clerics.



Owing to the increasing incidents of communal tension in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot voiced his concern stating that the development of the country is not possible without peace. Gehlot on Friday urged PM Narendra Modi to take action against elements creating nuisance in the name of religion and to make an appeal for peace through the state government.



Growing communal tensions between religions is threatening India’s secularism and driving it towards becoming a more intolerant country.