Mamata accuses Centre of hiding Death Toll in Odisha Train Tragedy

Kolkata, TNI Bureau: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee persisted in her criticism of the Central government on Sunday, following the railway accident near Balasore in Odisha, which tragically resulted in the loss of 275 lives. Expressing doubts about the reported death toll, Ms. Banerjee specifically mentioned that out of the deceased, 62 were identified as residents of West Bengal. Additionally, she raised concerns about 182 individuals from West Bengal who were reported missing, questioning the possibility of fluctuating casualty figures. Additionally, she mentioned that 73 people were currently hospitalized in the state, while 56 had been discharged.

During a press conference, Banerjee highlighted the discrepancy between the government’s figures and her own, stating that the Centre was reporting a decrease in deaths while her list showed an increase.

Also Read: Naveen Patnaik, Mamata Banerjee & Ashwini Vaishnaw Visit Accident Site to Assess Situation

Banerjee called for an investigation into the tragedy, emphasizing that it was a result of total negligence and zero coordination. She questioned how two collisions could occur within such a short span of 8-10 minutes and criticized the government for not offering an apology following the incident.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Furthermore, Banerjee disputed claims that large numbers of lives were lost during her tenure as railway minister, which were allegedly spread by the BJP. She stated that she had provided jobs to the families of victims during her time in that position and accused the central government of destroying the railway system instead of improving it.

Also Read: Odisha Train Tragedy: Man rescued Alive after 48 Hours

Taking a dig at the BJP, Banerjee expressed her initial decision to refrain from making political statements but mentioned receiving a text message containing false information about the incident. She urged people not to believe such misinformation shared by the BJP.

In response to the tragedy, the West Bengal government announced financial assistance, including Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those severely affected, and Rs 25,000 for the injured individuals.