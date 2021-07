Cabinet Expansion: List of 43 Ministers Released

TNI Bureau: At least 43 new and old Ministers will take oath this evening during the Cabinet Expansion. They include Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dr. Virendra Kumar, Jyotiradiya Scindia, Ramachandsra Prasad Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pashupati Kumar Paras and Bhupender Yadav.

While 36 new Ministers will take oath today, 7 Ministers of State will be promoted.

7 from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh got the nod while 2 from Odisha – Ashwini Vaishnaw (Rajya Sabha) and Mayurbhanj MP Bishweswar Tudu were chosen as the Ministers.

7 Ministers – Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy, RK Singh and Mansukh Mandviya are being promoted.

11 Ministers, including Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Chemical and Fertilizer Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, MoS WCD Debasree Chaudhuri, MoS Health Ashwini Choubey, MoS Babul Supriyo, MoS MSME and AHD Pratap Sarangi, Ratan lal Katariya, Sanjay Dhotre and Rao Saheb Danve Patil have been dropped from the Cabinet.

36 New Ministers will take oath: Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dr. Virendra Kumar, Jyotiradiya Scindia, Ramachandsra Prasad Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Pankaj Choudhuary, Anupriya Singh Patel, Satyapal Singh Baghel, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobha Karandlaje, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annpurna Devi, A Narayanaswamy, Kaushal Kishore, Ajay Bhatt, BL Verma, Ajay Kumar, Chauhan Devusingh, Bhagwanth Khuba, Kapil Moreswar Patil, Sushri Pratima Bhoumik, Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Bishweswar Tudu, Shantanu Thakur, Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai, John Barla, Dr. L Murugan, Nitish Pramanik.