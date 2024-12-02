BJP to Name Maharashtra CM as Power-Sharing Talks Finalize Amid Post-Election Jostling

Mumbai: The suspense over Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister is nearing its end, with the BJP set to announce its choice on December 4, ahead of the swearing-in at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony, celebrating the BJP’s historic win in the state.

The BJP, which won 132 of the 288 Assembly seats, has been negotiating with allies—the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction (57 seats) and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP group (41 seats)—on the government’s structure. While the BJP can form the government independently with the NCP’s support, the Shiv Sena’s role remains uncertain.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani have been appointed central observers for the December 4 legislature meeting, where the BJP will select its leader and Chief Minister. Former CM Devendra Fadnavis is considered the frontrunner, though no confirmation has been made.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed the oath-taking ceremony for December 5. Outgoing CM Eknath Shinde, whose faction allied with the BJP in 2022 to oust the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition, pledged to accept the BJP’s decision. Despite speculation about being demoted to Deputy CM, Shinde stated the alliance would move forward united.

Reports suggest the BJP will lead the government, with its allies holding two Deputy CM posts. Ajit Pawar is expected to retain one position, while discussions continue on whether Shinde or another Shiv Sena member will take the second.

Opposition leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray, criticized the delay in announcing the CM, calling it an “insult” to the state. Thackeray accused the alliance of voter fraud, calling the results a “mandate of the Election Commission, not the people.”

The BJP-led alliance’s decisive win, securing 230 of 288 seats, underscores its dominance. As the new government forms, attention remains on how the BJP balances its alliances to ensure stability and deliver on promises.