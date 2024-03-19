BJP does Brainstorming in Delhi for Mission 2024

TNI Bureau: BJP is doing brainstorm for selection of Lok Sabha candidates in 8 states including Odisha. The core committee meeting of the party was held yesterday. Today, again there will be a detailed discussion regarding Odisha. The meeting held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi continued till 2 am.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, party leaders from 8 states namely Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, Sikkim, Maharashtra and Gujarat took part in the meeting.

According to information, Lok Sabha candidates for 25 seats of Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats of Rajasthan, 23 seats of West Bengal and Haryana, Odisha were discussed.

Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal, party Organisational Secretary Manas Mohanty, state election in-charge Vijayapal Singh Tomar, co-in-charge Lata Usendi, MPs Jual Oram, Suresh Pujari and national spokesperson Sambit Patra are in Delhi.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with National Vice president Baijayant Panda also reportedly attended the meeting with the central leadership.

After yesterday’s meeting, Manmohan Samal informed that there will be a detailed discussion regarding Odisha Lok Sabha seats again today. He said that there was a discussion regarding election management yesterday.

According to information, after the list of probable candidates is prepared in the core committee meeting, it will be sent to the Central Election Committee for finalization.

If sources are to be believed, the CEC meeting of BJP likely to be held tomorrow following which the party will release the third phase list of Lok Sabha Candidates including from Odisha.