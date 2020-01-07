BJD to support Bharat Bandh on January 8

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced their support to the Bharat bandh call given by various trade union organisations on January 8.

Several trade union organisations have given 12- hour Bharat bandh call on Wednesday in protest against gross failure of the Central Government in regulating the hike in the price of essential commodities, imbalance in the wage and unemployment.

This was informed by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain on Tuesday. The Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Bikash slogan of the Centre has now become Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Binash,” Swain stated.