Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

BJD to support Bharat Bandh on January 8: Raja Swain

By TNI Bureau
110

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced their support to the Bharat bandh call given by various trade union organisations on January 8.

Related Posts

Shubhapallaba launches Web Portals in Bangla and Punjabi

Freedom Fighter AV Swamy passes away at 91

Several trade union organisations have given 12- hour Bharat bandh call on Wednesday in protest against gross failure of the Central Government in regulating the hike in the price of essential commodities, imbalance in the wage and unemployment.

This was informed by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain on Tuesday. The Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Bikash slogan of the Centre has now become Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Binash,” Swain stated.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!