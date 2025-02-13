BJD Fact-Finding Team Visits Laxmipur to Assess “Minor Gangrape” Case

Bhubaneswar: A fact-finding team at the senior level of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was to Laxmipur in Koraput district on Thursday to try to see the traumatic case of alleged gangrape of a minor tribal girl. Senior BJD leaders like Snehangini Chhuria, Padmini Dian, Kausalya Hikaka, Sasmita Meleka, Anusaya Majhi, Jhina Hikaka, Raguram Padal, and Prabhu Jani, visited the family of the victim, local officials, and members of the community to obtain firsthand information regarding the incident.

The delegation showed great concern about the inhumane crime and condemned the act strongly, demanding immediate and firm action against the culprits. They called for speeding up the investigation and ensuring justice at the earliest. The delegation assured the victim’s family of all the help they could get and stressed the necessity of strong measures to ensure such incidents are avoided in the future.

The BJD leaders reiterated the party’s commitment to women’s safety and promised to keep a close watch on the investigation. They also promised to support the victim’s family during the legal process. The team will present a comprehensive report to BJD President Naveen Patnaik, suggesting steps to be taken to ensure justice for the victim and to prevent such crimes in the future.

Dr. Priyabrata Majhi, Biju Janata Dal Media Coordinator, said, “The BJD is dedicated to the safety and security of women and children in Odisha. We will not rest until justice is delivered in this case and will do everything to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.”