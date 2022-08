BJD appoints 6 Senior District Observers

Insight Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has appointed 6 Senior Leaders as District Observers for respective districts.

Pratap Jena became in-charge of 7 districts, followed by Prasanna Acharya (6), Debi Prasad Mishra (6), Pramila Mallick (5), Niranjan Pujari (4) Maheswar Mohanty (2).

Here are the Details:

➡️ Niranjan Pujari – Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir, Bargarh.

➡️ Prasanna Acharya – Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore.

➡️ Pramila Mallick – Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati.

➡️ Debi Prasad Mishra – Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Boudh.

➡️ Maheswar Mohanty – Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar.

➡️ Pratap Jena – Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal.